NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 195,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 44.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

