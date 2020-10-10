Nexus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,840.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $44,840.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

