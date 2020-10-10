NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.81.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in NMI by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.