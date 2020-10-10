Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,977,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.