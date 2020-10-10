Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

