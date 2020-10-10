Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.15.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $188.40. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $7,484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 196.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.