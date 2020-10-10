Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.