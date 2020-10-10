Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Shares of IDYA stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
