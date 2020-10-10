Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 459,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.