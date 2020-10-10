Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.