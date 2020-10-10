NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $810,158.70 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $810,158.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NG stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

