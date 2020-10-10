Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Novanta news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,910 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Novanta by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 34,164.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 54,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 243.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,020,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.37. 59,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,519. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $117.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

