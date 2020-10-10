Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Shares Up 2%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) shares shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 283,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 670% from the average session volume of 36,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The firm has a market cap of $79.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,200.96.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

