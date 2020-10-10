Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NVUS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

