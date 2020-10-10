Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

