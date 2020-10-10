Nuggets (NUG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,155.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 107.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3,155.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00252438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01515495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00158895 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

