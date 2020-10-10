Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Receives C$2.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVA. CIBC upped their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

TSE NVA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.1549367 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 1,000,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

