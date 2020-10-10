NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $147,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 106.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

