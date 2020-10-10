NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $5,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,488.25.

NVR opened at $4,399.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,096.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,442.60. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,428.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

