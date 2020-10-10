NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $5,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,488.25.
NVR opened at $4,399.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,096.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,442.60. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,428.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09.
In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
