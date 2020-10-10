NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.