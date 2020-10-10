NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.76.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
NXPI opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
