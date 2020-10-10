ODEM (ODE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,898.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $142,898.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.05073573 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

ODEM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars.

