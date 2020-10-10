Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have declined and underperformed the industry so far in the year. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal second-quarter 2020 results. Both the top and the bottom lines not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. We note that reduced sales in the BSD and CompuCom Division owing to the coronavirus pandemic, combined with lower sales in the Retail Division due to lower volume and fewer retail stores in service hurt the company’s top line. In spite of improving monthly trends in the quarter, management cautioned that business disruption caused by the ongoing crisis may continue to impact BSD sales in the second half of 2020. The company’s several B2B customers have either paused operations or temporarily transitioned into a remote work environment.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODP. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Office Depot stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

