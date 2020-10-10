Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

