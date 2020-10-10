Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $75,166.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,359.98 or 1.00078930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022624 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

