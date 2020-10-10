OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $36.00 at UBS Group

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

OGE opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

