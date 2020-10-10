Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $245.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $236.45 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.09. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $7,843,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,757 shares of company stock valued at $56,263,332. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Okta by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Okta by 24.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

