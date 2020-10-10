Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 90.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 197,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.