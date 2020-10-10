Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,438,000 after acquiring an additional 458,010 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 380,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

