Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 698,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

