Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.41

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.41 and traded as high as $79.84. Omnicell shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 299,196 shares.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.