Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.35. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

