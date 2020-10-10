One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of OSS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. 92,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 2.00. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock worth $306,844. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

