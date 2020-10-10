OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ OCFT opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

