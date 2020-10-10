OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

OMF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 82.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 363.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

