Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of OTRK opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 221,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ontrak by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

