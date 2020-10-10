Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

