Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $408,386.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,372.63 or 1.00000757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00046711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00604052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.01023938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00108632 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.