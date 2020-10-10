Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

OEC opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $916.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

