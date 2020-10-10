ORIX (NYSE:IX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE IX opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. ORIX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ORIX by 56.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 112.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.