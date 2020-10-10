Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Receives $18.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,609,000 after acquiring an additional 315,549 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,354,000 after buying an additional 316,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 900,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,535. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

