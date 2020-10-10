P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

