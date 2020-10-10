PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $810,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,543,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.