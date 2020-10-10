Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.68

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.32. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 26,130 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pacific Valley Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Pacific Valley Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.