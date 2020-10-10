Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.68.

NYSE:PD opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $593,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,142 shares in the company, valued at $93,650,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,384 shares of company stock worth $7,611,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pagerduty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pagerduty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pagerduty by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pagerduty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

