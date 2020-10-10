Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past year. It is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio (short tail in nature) as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to continue to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, it has affirmed adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

PLMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $208,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Palomar by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,614,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

