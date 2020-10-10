Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003552 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $980,134.74 and $752,916.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

