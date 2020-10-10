Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

