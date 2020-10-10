Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $36.38. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 359,612 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
