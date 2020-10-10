Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $36.38. Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 359,612 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

