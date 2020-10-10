Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Partners Group Holding (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $953.55 and last traded at $953.55. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $926.51.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $962.31 and a 200 day moving average of $875.18.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

