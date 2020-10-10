Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $447,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.27. 585,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.