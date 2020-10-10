Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $366.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $368.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,323,530. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

